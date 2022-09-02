Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 42.7% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 9,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 145.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 37.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 453,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,804,000 after buying an additional 122,641 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

