Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Up 1.8 %

KLA stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,455. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.