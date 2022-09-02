Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.48. 2,479,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,482,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.10 and its 200 day moving average is $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.