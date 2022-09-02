Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.44. The stock had a trading volume of 828,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,689,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

