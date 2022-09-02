Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.77 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 205,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,531,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.81. 8,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,626. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

