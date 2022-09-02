Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.26. 35,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

