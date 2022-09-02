Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,298 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Exelon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

