Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives $3.58 Average PT from Analysts

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.80 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.