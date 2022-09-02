Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Shares of EVBG opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

