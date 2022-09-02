EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Head to Head Analysis

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Archer Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVE and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Archer Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

EVE presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 181.79%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than EVE.

This table compares EVE and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05% Archer Aviation N/A -65.62% -59.05%

Risk and Volatility

EVE has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVE and Archer Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Summary

Archer Aviation beats EVE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

