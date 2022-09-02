European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

European Wax Center Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -720.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in European Wax Center by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after acquiring an additional 638,615 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth $17,356,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 500,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 384,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

