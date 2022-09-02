European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
European Wax Center Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -720.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of European Wax Center
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.