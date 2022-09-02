Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $172.48

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.48 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.11). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93), with a volume of 17,100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday.

Eurocell Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.95 million and a P/E ratio of 802.63.

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In related news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 91,000 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($207,817.79).

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

