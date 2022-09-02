Ethereum Stake Hits Market Cap of $375,317.02 (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $375,317.02 and $15.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Stake coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00009217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,844% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.

About Ethereum Stake

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake

