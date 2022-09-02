ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,219 shares during the period. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF comprises 1.6% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,825.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MJ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.67. 14,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

