EscoinToken Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $155.49 million and approximately $969,542.00 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EscoinToken coin can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00015358 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,627% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 coins. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @EsCoinICO.

