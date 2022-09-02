Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equinix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 18.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.63 on Friday, hitting $648.67. 4,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,554. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $671.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 176.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

