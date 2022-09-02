Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Equinix worth $122,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Equinix Stock Down 0.6 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $653.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $671.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,431 shares of company stock worth $3,149,320 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

