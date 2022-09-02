Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Epsilon Energy has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

EPSN stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 69,932 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $490,922.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,485,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,467,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,124. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 256.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 335,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 148,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

