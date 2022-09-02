EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

