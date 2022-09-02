Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

NVST has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

Envista Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Envista has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

About Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 140.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after buying an additional 770,581 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 849,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $324,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

