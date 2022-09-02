Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enochian Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENOB opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Enochian Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

