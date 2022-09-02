Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.65

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 794986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HSBC cut Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Enel’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

