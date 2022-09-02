Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Down 7.7%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 118,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 71,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$56.91 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

