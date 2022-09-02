Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 137,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.