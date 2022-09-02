Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

In other news, President James Andrew Dinsmore bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President James Andrew Dinsmore purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $9.18 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

