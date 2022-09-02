Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $72,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.63.

NYSE LLY opened at $309.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $293.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

