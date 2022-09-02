Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

