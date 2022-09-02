Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Up 0.4 %

ESTC traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,021. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.