Eguana Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eguana Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVE EGT opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$140.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 million.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

