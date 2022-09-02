Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.22.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Edison International stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

