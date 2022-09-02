Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Buys £16,650 in Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £16,650 ($20,118.41).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EWI traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.25). 618,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £741.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 159.82 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 341 ($4.12).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

