ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.07. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.62 per share, with a total value of C$140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 639,347 shares in the company, valued at C$3,593,130.14. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In the last three months, insiders bought 220,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,335.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

