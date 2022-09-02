East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) Trading Down 0.2%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.28. 18,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 266,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

East Stone Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of East Stone Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 325.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.