Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 156,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $237.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Duluth has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. State Street Corp grew its position in Duluth by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Duluth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Duluth by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

