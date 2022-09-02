Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.61-$0.71 EPS.

Duluth Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.86. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Get Duluth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duluth by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duluth by 12.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duluth Company Profile

DLTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.