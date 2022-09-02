Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $133,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $108.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.