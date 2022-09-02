DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.80 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.71). Approximately 2,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 96,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.71).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

