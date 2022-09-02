Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. 87,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,341. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

About Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

