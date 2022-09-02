DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of DSL opened at $12.15 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.