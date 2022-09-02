DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DSL opened at $12.15 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

