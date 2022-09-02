Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.66-$2.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.4 %

Donaldson stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

