Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.66-$2.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. 2,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 83.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

