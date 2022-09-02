Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

DG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average is $232.47.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $227,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

