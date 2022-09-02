Dock 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $659,397.00 (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $16.18 million and $659,397.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00156874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 801,961,472 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

