Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

FAS opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

