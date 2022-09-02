DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. 1,277,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,981. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

