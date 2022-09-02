Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Tops $102,716.93 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $102,716.93 and $181.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.12 or 0.07916176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00162141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00286142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00757347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00580509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,459,573 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

