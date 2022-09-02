Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.
