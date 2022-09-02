Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

