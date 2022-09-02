Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

