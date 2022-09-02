Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.85

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$23.97 million and a PE ratio of -23.24.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

