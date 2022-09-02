Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 2.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.03. 38,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,146 shares of company stock worth $14,016,640. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

